Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:R traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryder System by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Ryder System by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

