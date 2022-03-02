Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.14) for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

SAGE stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

