SakeToken Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $28,105.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00034870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00104822 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.