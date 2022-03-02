salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $233.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.57.

CRM stock opened at $208.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

