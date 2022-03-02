salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $316.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) received a $316.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.34.

CRM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.72. The stock had a trading volume of 334,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.21. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

