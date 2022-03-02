SAM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SAM Advisors LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 1.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $139.30. 88,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,085. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

