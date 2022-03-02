Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 99,500 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

