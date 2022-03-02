Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $823,650. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

