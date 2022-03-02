SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
SBA Communications stock opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.20 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.62.
In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.