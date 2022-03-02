SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

SBA Communications stock opened at $316.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.20 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.62.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

