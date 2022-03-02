SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $385.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.62.

Shares of SBAC opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.36. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

