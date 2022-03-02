SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SBM Offshore stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.40.
About SBM Offshore (Get Rating)
