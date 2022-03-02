Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SFFLY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.76.
About Schaeffler (Get Rating)
