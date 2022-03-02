Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) by 349.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Motive Capital worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Motive Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTV stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Motive Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.23.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

