Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.