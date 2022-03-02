Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $324.63 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

