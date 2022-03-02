Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 200.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 202,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 708.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

