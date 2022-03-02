Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.