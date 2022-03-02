Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 184,100 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $111,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

