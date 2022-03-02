Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 34,504 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,345 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,374. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.67. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

