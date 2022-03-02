Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

