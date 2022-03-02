Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.