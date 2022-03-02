Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

