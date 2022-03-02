ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 89.4% in February

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $974,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $6,076,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.