SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,643. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

