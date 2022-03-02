Scotiabank Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

TXG opened at C$16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.71. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

