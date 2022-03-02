Scotiabank Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

TXG opened at C$16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.71. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

