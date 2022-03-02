Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Raised to €68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $$62.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

