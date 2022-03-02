ScS Group (LON:SCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $185.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.48), with a volume of 51796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.62).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.46. The stock has a market cap of £73.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

In other ScS Group news, insider Steve Carson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($210,317.99).

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.