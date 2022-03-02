Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

