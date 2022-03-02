SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

