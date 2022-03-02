SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.
SeaSpine stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.21.
SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
