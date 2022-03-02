Secret Price Tops $5.27 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00011878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $861.16 million and approximately $42.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00224960 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000100 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

