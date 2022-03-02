Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $828.73 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00011583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $828.73 million and $36.93 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00228556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000103 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

