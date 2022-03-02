Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,530,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 785,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,244. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $151.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

