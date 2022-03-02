Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. 669,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,418,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

