Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of RSG traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 91,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.35 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

