Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 505,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

