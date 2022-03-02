Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. 722,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,873,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

