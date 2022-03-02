Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 199,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,058. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

