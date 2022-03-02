Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 255.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $616.75 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $642.29 and its 200 day moving average is $721.17. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

