Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.