Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 263,032 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 263,032 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

