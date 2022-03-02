Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Select Medical worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Select Medical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100,569 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

