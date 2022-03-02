Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. 51,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,846,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

