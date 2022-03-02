Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

SMLR stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $10,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

