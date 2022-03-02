Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Ian King Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 135.30 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.47 million and a P/E ratio of -19.06. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.61).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

