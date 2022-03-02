Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $46.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,870,404,257 coins and its circulating supply is 7,135,456,376 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.