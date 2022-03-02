Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 31,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,716. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
