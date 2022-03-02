Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 31,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,716. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 387,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Earnings History for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.