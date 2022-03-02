Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 31,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,716. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 387,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

