Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Service Co. International stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 907,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,177,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

