Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,024. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

