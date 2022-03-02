Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 227,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,814. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.