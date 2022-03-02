Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $244,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 379,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.