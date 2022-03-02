Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,405 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

